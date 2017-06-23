This Is What Happens When You Put a Can of Coke in Liquid Nitrogen

It’s been almost a decade since every middle school chemistry student in America shoved some Mentos into a 2-liter bottle of Diet Coke for their science fair project. Now that experiment has gotten a professional upgrade by an actual British knight, no less. Sir Martyn Poliakoff, a chemistry professor at the University of Nottingham and owner of the best head of hair in the scientific community after U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz, wanted to see what would happen if he put an unopened can of Coke in liquid nitrogen. Poliakoff expected the Coke to freeze (obviously), but he didn’t expect the resulting explosion.

Sorry, parents, it looks like 13-year-olds all over America are going start playing with liquid nitrogen now.

Related: FWx Labs Video: How to Make Beer Crisps

FWx Labs Video: How to Super-Chill a Beer

FWx Labs Video: Watch Beer Cocktails Become Dippin' Dots