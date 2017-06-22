Welcome Warm Weather with a Rosé-Ito

I know I am not alone when I say that rosé is the harbinger of warm weather. Striped shirts, sun on your shoulders, sea salt in your hair and a few extra freckles. Rosé is fun, delicious and usually inexpensive, making it the perfect patio-weather wine. However, when it gets real hot, it's time to bust out the wine spritzers, and isn't a mojito-rosé cocktail a lot more interesting? The key is to use an off-dry (slightly sweet) rosé and to make sure your lime and sugar are in balance. Also, if you use a sparkling rosé, ditch the club soda. Enjoy!

Serves: 1

Ingredients

1 ounce fresh lime juice

2 heaping teaspoons superfine sugar

12 fresh mint leaves, torn, plus 5 small sprigs for garnish

1 cup crushed ice

4 ounces off-dry rosé (like one made from Grenache)

1 ounce club soda

Directions

Stir together lime juice and sugar until sugar dissolves. Add the mint leaves and muddle them into the lime juice. Add a little ice, stir for 15 seconds, then add rosé, remaining ice and club soda. Stir again and garnish with mint.

For more from food enthusiast and cookbook author Claire Thomas go to The Kitchy Kitchen.

Related: A Green Smoothie To Help You Recover This St. Patty's Day

Now You Can Drink at Jay Z's Bar During Your Layover

Jennifer Aniston Gives Us the Details of Her Signature Breakfast Smoothie