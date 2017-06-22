Water With Added Fat Is the New Fad Health Drink

There's already a flood of health-promoting waters on the market (asparagus or banana, anyone?), each promising ultimate hydration and rejuvenation. The newest fad water seems to be almost counterintuitive. A health water with fat?

From the same folks who encouraged us to stir butter into our coffee, Bulletproof has launched FATwater—a coconut oil–based concentrate offering up improved hydration. The soluble supplement contains their Bulletproof XCT Oil, which they claim increases metabolism and boosts energy. This announcement comes on the heels of a $9 million investment from Trinity Ventures, a company that was an early backer of Starbucks and Jamba Juice.

But the question on everyone's mind: How does it taste? TIME's health team tested the product and reviews skewed toward the off-putting end of the spectrum. Responses included comparisons to lotion, that gushing liquid inside juice-filled chewing gum and water that’s been sitting out collecting dust. One reporter summed up all of these descriptions succinctly by saying “I feel like something’s coating my tongue in a not-pleasant way.”

Of course, you may need to decide for yourself just what the sensation of sipping FATwater is akin to. The concentrate version is being sold online as single serve 10mL packets of berry, orange, lemon and unflavored varieties, and pre-bottled portions will be available at Bulletproof's retail locations in Los Angeles. While the science of all this is not exactly concrete, fitness fans will ultimately determine the success of this hydration innovation one greasy gulp at a time.

