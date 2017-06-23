Watch the World’s First Latte Art Animation

Mike Pomranz
June 23, 2017

In our lifetime, we have seen amazing strides in the field of latte foam. Believe it or not, latte art wasn’t even really a thing until the late 1980s and early 1990s, when David Schomer started popularizing the fledgling art form at Espresso Vivace in Seattle. Back then, people were perfectly content with a little foam heart—a design that is met nowadays with an indifferent shrug.

Now, just a couple decades later, a Japanese company has created what they claim is “the world’s first latte art animation”—or “latte motion,” as they call it—created from a thousand lattes.

The animation, made by Ajinomoto General Foods, tells the heartwarming tale of two lattes that fall in love and have a latte baby and then grow old while their child grows up to find love of her own—which is like, come on…just drink your latte. It’s getting super cold!

Full disclosure: The animators used stencils to create their work, meaning latte art purists will probably be a bit disappointed. However, if you find yourself unimpressed, there’s also a “making of” video to prove that making a thousand cups of latte isn’t as easy as it seems.

