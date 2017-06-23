Watch: We Wish These Artisanal Water Makers Were Real

The hipster desire for handmade everything has ventured into some oddly specific places from shops devoted to nothing but mayonnaise to bespoke balaclavas. One thing that seems too simple to ever get the artisan treatment: water. You filter it, you bottle it, you probably charge a little too much for it. End of story. Not so for the Timmy Brothers who are trying to take the Bushwick water market by storm. Their handmade blends, mixing water from the Mississippi River and Lake Pontchartrain are one of a kind.

They also don’t exist. But this short about the water artisans by Paul Riccio is pretty convincing. We wouldn’t be surprised if a bunch of bearded guys in jorts were wandering, as we write this, from L stop to L stop in Brooklyn looking for the Timmy Brothers’ loft.

