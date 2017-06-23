Watch a Robot Make Coffee! Extremely Slowly!

The day may come when robots replace baristas. But unless you like your coffee made extremely slowly, today is not that day.

Okay, let’s take a step back. The fact that this robot, known as Newage, is able to make coffee on its own at all is impressive. So what if it takes three minutes to do a job that a human could easily do in seconds. What’s important is that it does it in a calculated and emotionless manner that allows you to finally avoid barista small talk.

Kawanda Industries, who designed Newage, are currently showing off the mechanized coffee pourer at Japan Robot Week 2014. So if you’re looking for a quick coffee, you might want to head elsewhere. I’m guessing Newage has a bit of a line.

[h/t Grub Street]

