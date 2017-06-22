Watch Justin Warner Hack Cold Brew Coffee and Cut Its Brewing Time by 99 Percent

© Photononstop / Alamy
Noah Kaufman
June 22, 2017

Cold brew coffee is a time-intensive process: Generally it takes somewhere between 6 to 24 hours to properly extract using this method. But in the first episode of his web series Foodie Call, Justin Warner, owner of Do or Dine (and one of our favorite food rappers) wasn’t feeling that patient. Using nothing but a cream whipper and a nitrous canister, he tries to force extraction from his cold brew in just a few minutes. His results even got the thumbs up from Sarah Leslie, Gimme! Coffee’s education director. Is it unorthodox? Sure. Does it taste good? It seems to. Watch the video below to see the complete process.

Related: Extraction: The Key to Mind-Blowing Coffee 
The Easiest Way to a Better Cup of Coffee 
How to Make the Most Precise Cup of Pour-Over Coffee

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up