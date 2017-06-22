Watch Justin Warner Hack Cold Brew Coffee and Cut Its Brewing Time by 99 Percent

Cold brew coffee is a time-intensive process: Generally it takes somewhere between 6 to 24 hours to properly extract using this method. But in the first episode of his web series Foodie Call, Justin Warner, owner of Do or Dine (and one of our favorite food rappers) wasn’t feeling that patient. Using nothing but a cream whipper and a nitrous canister, he tries to force extraction from his cold brew in just a few minutes. His results even got the thumbs up from Sarah Leslie, Gimme! Coffee’s education director. Is it unorthodox? Sure. Does it taste good? It seems to. Watch the video below to see the complete process.

