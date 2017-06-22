Tomorrow’s Hangover is brought To You By The Ultimate Pickleback Shot

What used to be an east coast dive bar favorite is now found throughout the country and ordered by the bravest of drinkers. The pickleback is a shot of whiskey chased with the salty brine of a pickle. Usually the sweet and sour brine is poured straight from the jar to help soften the intensity of the whiskey. But here, to help you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the most efficient and fun way possible, the whiskey is already marinating in the chaser when served in a pickle. Cheers!

Related: DRINK YOUR BEER AND WHISKEY FROM ONE BOTTLE THIS ST. PATRICK'S DAY

Pickleback Shots In Pickles

Trisha Antonsen, Chief Cocktail Officer at Drizly.com, an on-demand alcohol delivery service based in Boston and available in nearly 20 cities across the country

Jumbo pickles

1 ounce Irish whiskey per shooter

Find your favorite flavor pickles (dill, sour, garlic, etc). You’re looking for pickles about 5 inches in length and 1-1 1/2 inches thick. Cut the pickle in half, then slice off each end. Use a sharp knife to slice along the inner edges on one side of the pickle. Use the smallest end of a melon baller to scoop out as much of the pickle as you can. Fill with whiskey and enjoy!