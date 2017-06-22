These Square Milkshakes Are Designed Specifically for Instagram And You Can Get Them at Coachella

In the food world, being “Instagrammable” isn’t just a thing, it’s a big thing. Making your food photo-worthy is a great way to garner all the free publicity that comes with people sharing snapshots of their meals on social media – and it’s something restaurants admittedly strive to achieve.

So though burger chain Sonic’s announcement that they will be selling “square shakes” – essentially milkshakes presented in unique clear square containers – specifically designed for and to be sold on Instagram might sound a bit weird on the surface, it’s actually quite ingenious. Sure, Instagram started allowing photos of all shapes and sizes last year, but for many users, square is still the go-to ratio when it comes to posting pics if only by habit. So taking a food like a milkshake that is rarely seen in square form and tailoring it to fit Instagram’s most common shape is a pretty novel concept.

Related: SECRETS FOR TAKING AMAZING TRAVEL PHOTOS ON YOUR PHONE

The fast food brand will be showing off the square versions of their Creamery shakes exclusively at Coachella for one day only on April 16. Attendees can order the shakes at the music festival via a “shop now” button on Sonic’s Instagram feed. From there, the shakes will be delivered directly to buyers thanks to a “geo-fence” that can locate their whereabouts. The price: Free, as long as you post a pic of the shake to your Instagram – thus completing the millennial circle of life.

“We wanted to be the first brand, and especially the first food brand, to have a product that was designed for Instagram, offer it exclusively for sale on Instragram, and then deliver that product within minutes of your order on Instagram," Sonic's president and chief marketing officer Todd Smith was quoted as saying. I guess they’re finally realizing that the whole “drive-in” thing isn’t as hip as it was five decades ago.