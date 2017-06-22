These Flasks Combine Your Love of Booze and Classic Video Games

Remember your golden childhood days of playing Nintendo’s “Drunk Hunt” and “Metal Beer”? Probably not, because these were never real games. But they are real NES cartridge–themed flasks for all your drinking needs.

Ink Whiskey, the maker of these Concealable Entertainment Flasks as they call them, was set up at New York Comic Con over the weekend. A blogger over at Boing Boing picked one up and provided this assessment: “It’s a surprisingly good facsimile of an old NES cart…. My only complaint is that it’s a bit awkward to nip from directly.”

There are five fake games in all, each emblazoned with its own retro-style artwork and witty title. The others are “Castle-vodka,” “Super Bar-Hop Bros.” and the somewhat-of-a-stretch “The Legend of Drink.” (Maybe they couldn’t fit “Zelda II: The Adventure of Drink” on the label.)

For just $20 you can knock out the holiday shopping for your favorite video game addict early. The only question left to answer is whether they will work better if you blow into them.

