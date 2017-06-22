These Are the Most Searched Wines in Every State

Your favorite wine can say a lot about you. Cabernet Sauvignon lovers like things big and bold. Sauvignon Blanc fans prefer things light and easy. And those of you who can’t get enough Rosé… Well, you know how you are.

By extension, couldn’t a state’s most searched wine tell you something about that state? That was the logic of the people at Wine.net who set out to determine the most searched wine variety in every state.

Their methodology was simple: The site took 23 different common wine varietal names and used Google Search Trends to analyze their popularity between 2004 and 2015 in different states, as well as the country as a whole.

The results: Cabernet Sauvignon captured the most states and the country as a whole, with Merlot and Pinot Noir pretty consistently picking up the second and third spots respectively. “We thought that white wine may be more of interest especially in the warmer parts of the U.S., but the results told us otherwise,” said Cristina Lachowyn, a representative of Wine.net.

Because of these similarities, the most interesting findings come from the outliers. Oregon, for instance, was most interested in Pinot Noir, which makes sense because Oregon has become known for its Pinot production. Meanwhile, both North Dakota and Mississippi had Muscat as their most searched varietal – findings that, unfortunately, aren’t explained. But they aren’t necessarily completely out of nowhere: Turns out Muscat is a popular search term through the US, especially in the south and Midwest.

Oh, and West Virginia loves Cava. Though maybe it’s just because they constantly mistype “cave.” West Virginia does have some impressive caves.

You can see maps of the top four wines in every state below and more wine nationwide data crunching over at Wine.net.

Related: Mapping the Most Popular Liquors in the World

These Are the Most Likely Beers to Be on Menus in Every State

The World's Most Instagrammed Dishes Will Surprise You