Mapping the Most Popular Liquors in the World

What do you think the most popular brand of liquor in the world is? Whatever brand just crossed your mind, it’s probably incorrect. In America we tend to think the heavy hitters of the alcohol world are college party and dive bar standbys like Jack Daniels or Jim Beam. But in reality, JD is the only U.S. booze brand to even make the top 20. Most of the top spots are held down by liquors Americans will never taste.

Coming in at number one is Jinro Soju—a Korean rice spirit that does less than five percent of its sales in the U.S. And while Jinro is not a top-notch choice, soju itself is starting to have a moment.

Following after Jinro are a Filipino brandy and an Indian whiskey just launched in 1988—over a century after Jack Daniels.

You can check out the rest of the top 20 (and see how many you've actually had) on the handy map below from our friends at Vinepair. And head over here for a complete list of the top 100 best-selling spirits.

