There’s a Map That Shows the Closest Brewery at Every Point in the U.S. Using GPS Data

Quick: You need a beer. No, not some who-knows-how-long-it’s-been-sitting-on-the-shelf brew from the nearest gas station. You want something direct from the source—straight from the brewery. Where do you go?

Wouldn’t it be awesome if there were an interactive map that shows which brewery is closest to you no matter where you are in the entire contiguous United States? Well, the Washington Post’s Christopher Ingraham has tried his damnedest to help you out. Using data from a “community of GPS enthusiasts” (the best kind of community!), Ingraham took their 4,750 brewery listings from the lower 48 states and turned them into a Voronoi diagram—a way of showing which point is closest to you from any other point.

The resulting massive multicolored map kind of looks like a stained-glass window dedicated to the beer gods (as opposed to all those other stained glass windows dedicated to normal gods). It’s a wild mishmash of brewery regions that, as Ingraham points out, “typically follows population patterns.” Big cities are so densely packed you can barely tell what’s going on. Meanwhile, vast swaths of North Dakota have a long way to go to find fresh intoxication. You can try out the map for yourselves over here.

My only complaint: I had a bit of trouble really digging deep into all the map’s interactive information both on my laptop and my mobile device. Instead, it could really be a lifesaver to have the map in some sort of app form. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I think for once I actually wouldn’t mind if someone launched a Kickstarter.

[h/t Wonkblog]

