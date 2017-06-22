There’s an Environmentally Beneficial Way to Carbonate Sodas

The soda industry has come under fire for a lot of things. How they carbonate their beverages, however, has not been one of them. But it turns out that even the way soda gets its bubbles can potentially be improved upon, and a Swiss company believes they have the solution.

According to Bloomberg Business, soda brands like Coke and Pepsi typically derive their carbon dioxide from fossil fuels. But Climeworks, a business based in Switzerland, believes they’ve developed a better system: pulling the greenhouse gas out of the air and repurposing it as the fizziness in your Sprite or 7-Up. Though Climeworks is not the first company to utilize this technology, if they convince big soda to get on board, they could be the first to make it profitable on an industrial scale.

Beyond the environmental benefits, Climeworks says their system has other pluses. For instance, their units can filter air anywhere, allowing soda brands to source CO2 right on site. According to the company, at least “one of the largest fizzy drinks companies” is interested and could sign a deal with Climeworks this year.

Yes, all that carbonation doesn’t really “go” anywhere. Once a soda is opened, all the gas that was taken out of the air ends up right back in it. But Climeworks claims their method only has half the carbon footprint of what is currently the industry standard. “For every liter of CO2 that we suck out of the atmosphere, fossil fuels can stay in the ground,” said cofounder Christoph Gebald. For a company based on sucking, this idea doesn’t seem to suck too much at all.

