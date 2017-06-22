There Is A Beer Drinking Internship You Can Apply for Right Now

At most companies, going out drinking every night is a great way to screw up your internship. But for growing craft beer bar chain World of Beer, drinking is the internship.

From today until March 26, the national bar chain with over 70 location is accepting applications for a “Drink It Intern” – a position the company says will allow the lucky lushes to “travel the world, hopping from brewery to brewery, WOB tavern to WOB tavern to explore beer for themselves and share their stories with WOB drinkers across the country.”

According to the Orlando Sentinel, three interns will be selected for this gig which, despite its name, is actually paid in money, not IPAs and includes like “blogging, capturing video, taking photos, Facebooking, Tweeting, sharing Vines, Periscoping, and anything else you think would be awesome to help tell the tale.” Man will World of Beer be excited when they hear about Snapchat!

The bar brand will also be holding in-person interviews at locations across the country for anyone who doesn’t believe he or she can get their entire personality across by uploading “a short video that shows us who you are and how much you love beer,” as WoB requests.

All in all, the gig sounds pretty great. At the very least, it sounds better than what I was doing right out of college which was drinking tons of beer and not getting paid for it.

Related: Meet the Man Running One of the Best Little Breweries You've Never Heard of

Nomads Are Making Some of Brooklyn's Best Beer

How Allagash Lets Everyone Become a Brewer