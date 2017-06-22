'The Bachelor' Wine Collection Will Get You Through Dramatic Rose Ceremonies

"Will you accept this rosé?" Um, we'll have to think about it.

Because nothing pairs better with trashy reality TV than alcohol, ABC's The Bachelor has released an appropriately-titled wine trio for your drinking and viewing pleasure: The Fantasy Suite (a cabernet sauvignon), One on One (a chardonnay) and The Final Rosé (self-explanatory).

According to the official website, the bottles “were crafted to take you on your own romantic journey as you experience every moment of love, every moment of heartbreak that is The Bachelor.” While we're not entirely sure they can follow through on this promise, the idea of taking a romantic journey with wine sounds like a pretty perfect Monday.

Unless your Monday sucks, of course. In which case, you'll want to avoid the vino to NOT look like her:

Or her:

Definitely her:

And maybe even him: