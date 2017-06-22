Take a Booze Cruise to Help Save the Great Barrier Reef

Earlier this year, Australia’s Good Beer Company, billed as the country’s “first social enterprise beer company” that allows patrons to “enjoy a good beer and give back,” announced its Great Barrier Beer, a brew where 50 percent of the profits go to the Australian Marine Conservation Society’s efforts to conserve the massive reef off Australia’s coast. Now, this week, the beer got a compelling new partner: Local cruise line P&O Cruises, who runs more visits to the reef than any other company, announced it would begin selling Great Barrier Beer on all five of its ships.

“Our guests can now sit on the ship’s open deck enjoying a craft Great Barrier Beer and, at the same time, taking their own small step to give back to the Reef,” P&O Cruises President Sture Myrmell was quoted as saying. “So they can ‘have one for the Reef’ responsibly, knowing they are helping contribute to a worthy cause.” Alright, true, maybe that isn’t a full-on “booze cruise,” but let’s not let semantics ruin our good cause or our good times. Drinking beer on a boat is drinking beer on a boat.

The Great Barrier Reef has been an especially hot topic recently. On Tuesday, scientists made the unsettling announcement that the reef had suffered the worst coral die-off ever recorded in 2016. Meanwhile, with that news lurking in the background, Australia has been working with the United Nations to try to keep the reef, a World Heritage Site, off UNESCO’s “in danger” list. The Australian government has pledged the equivalent of nearly $1 billion to attempt to improve the wellbeing of the reef over the next five years, but environmentalists are concerned that still it isn’t enough. Alright, just to be sure, we should probably start drinking a lot of beers.