FWx's Official Super Bowl Drinking Game

The moment we've all been waiting for has finally arrived: National Eat and Drink Everything In Sight Day, aka Super Bowl Sunday.

So you've bought your case of beer, your nachos, your endless supply of dips and you've got an award-winning chili cooking in the crock pot. Great. But be sure to kick things up a notch this year with our Official Super Bowl Drinking Game. Because let's be honest: Who's really looking foward to seeing the Patriots play the Falcons anyway?

What You Need:

- Lots of beer. Obviously. We recommend something light, cheap and easy on the tummy. You're going to be drinking a lot of it. Or take your team pride to the beer cooler with a regional brew.

- A handle of your favorite liquor. As a party host, you may feel inclined to buy something inexpensive. Don't. It's not worth vomiting at work the next day (unless they officially make Monday a holiday).

- An ample amount of carbohydrates. This should be easy. You'll want to soak everything up.

The Rules: