Summery Mocktails Perfect for a Beach Party

Next weekend, chefs and DJs are converging on New York’s Rockaway Beach to put on a three-day-long party and picnic at the water’s edge. Hosting the July 11 through 13 event: Le Fooding, the French food collective that is overtaking the Michelin man in popularity (last year its guide to French restaurants outsold the red book for the first time).

Each day the event will feature a different chef creating a new summer dish: chilled summer ramen from New York’s Ivan Orkin (Ivan Ramen), veal with artichoke and Parmesan from L.A.’s Ludo Lefebvre (Trois Mec) and chilaquiles with burrata from Mexico City’s Enrique Olvera (his NYC spot, Cosme, opens this summer). The lineup will also include cereal milk pudding pops from Momofuku Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi and cornmeal sopes from Rockaway Taco. While you eat, Cibo Matto, Yacht and Nancy Whang will provide the sound track to your summer afternoon.

Because the party is taking place on the beach, alcohol is—unfortunately—a no-no. But expert mixologist and Speed Rack cofounder Lynnette Marrero will be there preparing some incredibly refreshing mocktails. Below, she shares her recipes so you can try them at home, too. Le Fooding’s Beach Club will take place from noon to 4 p.m. each day. Tickets are still available and can be found online .

Il Gran Clementine

8 oz San Pellegrino Clementina (or your favorite natural orange soda)

1/2 oz lemon juice

3/4 oz rosemary honey syrup. (see note below)

Instructions:

For rosemary honey syrup: In a small sauce place 1 bunch of rosemary in 2 cups of water. Bring to a boil, remove from heat and let steep for 2 hours. Take one cup of this rosemary tea and add to it 1 cup honey.

For mocktail: Mix all ingredients in a pitcher, then pour in a tall glass with ice. Garnish Rosemary sprig skewered kumquat

The Roseaway Beach

8 oz San Pellegrino Melograno e Arancia (a pomegranate-and-orange soda)

1 oz hibiscus tea

1/2 oz simple syrup

Dash Rose water

Instructions: Mix all ingredients in a pitcher, then pour in a tall glass with ice.

Related: 7 Hydrating Mocktails that Will Make You Feel a Lot Better About How Much You Drank this Weekend

7 Homemade Sodas that Are Perfect for Summer

10 Low-Key Cocktails that Are Perfect for Day Drinking