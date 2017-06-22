This Summer, Make Your Own Boozy Ecto Cooler

When mixologist Jenny Schwarz first tasted the California Citrus vodka from Bay Area distiller St. George, the orange and bergamot flavors evoked a crazy sense memory for her: Hi-C Ecto Cooler, the frighteningly green, tangerine-y drink of her childhood. “I’m horrible at remembering words,” she says, “but I have a weird memory for flavors and smells.” At Hopscotch in Oakland, California, her Ectoplasm Cooler is a throwback to that cult favorite, long since discontinued and sorely missed by 80s babies everywhere. Here she shares her boozy version of the classic Ghostbusters-inspired drink.

Ecto Cooler

2 oz. St. George California Citrus vodka

1 oz. lemon juice

1 oz simple syrup

1/4 of a kiwi, peeled

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the kiwi. Add the vodka, lemon juice and simple syrup. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe.

