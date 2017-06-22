This Summer, Make Your Own Boozy Ecto Cooler

Courtesy of Hopscotch
Chelsea Morse
June 22, 2017

When mixologist Jenny Schwarz first tasted the California Citrus vodka from Bay Area distiller St. George, the orange and bergamot flavors evoked a crazy sense memory for her: Hi-C Ecto Cooler, the frighteningly green, tangerine-y drink of her childhood. “I’m horrible at remembering words,” she says, “but I have a weird memory for flavors and smells.” At Hopscotch in Oakland, California, her Ectoplasm Cooler is a throwback to that cult favorite, long since discontinued and sorely missed by 80s babies everywhere. Here she shares her boozy version of the classic Ghostbusters-inspired drink.

Ecto Cooler 

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the kiwi. Add the vodka, lemon juice and simple syrup. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe. 

