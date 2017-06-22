Students Haul Keg to Top of Mountain to Open the UK’s Highest Pop-Up Bar

You think getting a keg from your trunk to the patio is hard? Try hauling one 4,408 feet, vertically, up a mountain.

Three students and a representative from the Box Steam brewery (who supplied the beer) lugged a nine-gallon cask—since they’re British, they likely mean imperial gallons, so the cask contained over two thirds of what an American keg does—up Scotland’s Ben Nevis, the tallest peak in all of Britain. Not exactly like climbing K2, but still pretty impressive. Besides that large amount of liquid, the group also brought everything else necessary to get a pop-up bar up and running, including pint glasses and coasters.

Why open a bar on top of a mountain? Because it makes for some adventurous promotion, of course. “Tunnel Vision is one of our most popular beers and we’re proud to see it served all over the country. We don’t want anyone to miss out, so here we are—the highest bar in the UK,” said Andy Roberts, Box Steam’s managing director. “This expedition is slightly more exploratory than our usual field marketing.”

The cask contained enough beer to fill 72 pints. No word on how the students actually sold. Or what kind of premium you can charge for a beer up there. But I’m guessing they did all they could to finish the keg: It’s a lot easier to get back down once it’s empty.

