Still Not Sold on Broth? Try It with Booze

© Midnight Rambler
Noah Kaufman
June 22, 2017

Broth may be gunning to become the new “it” liquid this year, but some people aren't ready to buy into the trend. Here’s an idea to attract a new set of consommmé-tors: Make it alcoholic. So far, we've seen a broth restaurant, cookbooks and now cocktails like Bull Shots returning to menus. Proponents give their super ingredients credit for everything from better immune systems to shinier hair. We can't say whether a few ounces of vodka will derail those benefits, but at least these three boozy broths from around the country will warm you up. 

Midnight Rambler – Dallas

Co-owners Christy Pope and Chad Solomon put a lot of love into the broth they use for their Pho-King Champ, a twist on beefy Bull Shot that's dosed with roasted ginger, anise green and black cardamom and hits of Sriracha and hoisin. They add that to a mixture of wheat vodka, oloroso sherry and lime juice for an umami-intense cocktail.

Pistola – Los Angeles

Bartender Aaron Melendrez uses Glenlivet 15 and lamb broth in this off-the-menu "soup cocktail" called From the Kitchen with Love. He's also experimenting with other brothtails for the spring.

Craigie on Main – Cambridge, MA

Food & Wine Best New Chef 2005 Tony Maws has several different broths going at his Cambridge restaurant, but for those interested in a stronger sort of soup, he’s spiked his game bird consommé with a strong dose of sherry.    

Related: 12 Easy Cocktail Recipes to Make You Look Like a Pro 
Look at the Engineering Schematics for More Than 70 Different Cocktails 
Get This to Up Your Airplane Cocktail Game 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up