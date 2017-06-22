Starting Your Night with Pear Juice Can Reduce Your Hangover Risks

The variety of mythical hangover cures out there is as wide ranging as the diverse array of liquors you drank to end up with a hangover in the first place. The most annoying of the bunch are remedies that require you to do something before you start drinking. If you’re going out drinking, making preventive plans is probably not high on your list. But of all the things you could do before a night of drinking, slamming a glass of pear juice doesn’t sound so terrible.

Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, discovered that pears may have a previously unheralded ability to lessen hangovers assuming you remember to drink the unassuming juice before getting plastered. Professor Manny Noakes, research director for Nutrition and Heath with CSIRO, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, “Believe it or not, there are effects that pears may have on the amount of blood alcohol after an alcoholic drink.”

However, she repeatedly reminded readers that the effects are preventative. “I should make the point that the effect was demonstrated if you take pear juice before alcohol consumption,” she stressed. “Once you have a hangover, there is no evidence that it will do you any good.”

These findings come to light as part of a study funded by Horticulture Innovation Australia that is looking to find ways to better market the underappreciated fruit in their country. Telling hard drinking Aussies that pears can alleviate their hangovers seems like a great place to start.

