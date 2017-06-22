Starbucks Teases More Details About Upcoming Delivery Service

Finally, instead of having to haul your ass down to the strip mall, a barista can get your name wrong right at your front door. Starbucks has announced they are closer to delivery than ever before. CEO Howard Schultz just hinted that the ones bringing you your coffee might me none other than your local barista.

In a call with analysts late last week, Schultz announced, “As previously discussed, we are also preparing for the introduction of delivery in the second half of 2015 and are finalizing plans for two distinct delivery models. One of which utilizes our own people, Green Apron baristas, and the other, which leverages the capabilities of a third-party service.”

Delivery will initially only be available to customers who are members of Starbucks’s loyalty program and can request the service through the company’s new mobile order and pay app. The company hopes the appeal of delivery will cause more people to sign up. Hopefully they won’t mind that you still plan on tipping them the leftover change from your order.

[h/t Consumerist]

