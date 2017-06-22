Starbucks Selling $50 Gift Cards ‘Embellished with Swarovski Crystals’ for $200

How much would you pay for a $50 Starbucks gift card? $200? Yeah, that seems a bit high to me too, but good news: You can’t even get one if you wanted to, because they are all sold out.

This holiday season, Starbucks is selling “a limited-edition, champagne-colored stainless steel Starbucks Card embellished with Swarovski crystals.” And because a gift card without any money on it is basically just fancy plastic, the coffee company even tossed 50 bucks on there. The card though, retails for $200. Just think of it as getting a free crystal-encrusted gift card by paying four times extra on about ten pumpkin spice lattes!

Amazingly, these crazy crystal-enhanced Starbucks Cards are already sold out online. Maybe they’re so popular because, as Starbucks would like you to remember, “It’s more than a gift card. Earn free drinks, food, and more once your Starbucks Card is registered in My Starbucks Rewards.” Because if there’s one thing people who are willing to pay $200 for a $50 gift card are into, it’s getting good deals. Bedazzlers everywhere can take heart though: There are plenty of other Swarovski emblazoned Starbucks items still available, like a 125 dollar tumbler, a 75 dollar double walled traveler cup or a 50 dollar coffee cup Christmas ornament. There are some cards available on eBay right now, although it’s tough to say just how used they are at this point. Buyer beware.

[h/t Eater]

