Starbucks Secret Halloween Drink is a Franken Frappuccino

Starbucks’ newest “secret” menu item isn’t such a secret anymore. The coffee giant is sanctioning a Franken Frappuccino from now until everyone is done trick-or-treating.

In many ways, all “secret” Frappuccinos are somewhat Frankensteinian—a mash-up of ingredients already lying around the store for other official drinks. This particular Halloween treat is a green tea Frappuccino, with peppermint syrup, white chocolate sauce and java chips, topped with whipped cream and mocha drizzle.

According to one Reddit poster, what makes this “officially sponsored secret menu drink” so “secret” is that there’s no button on the register to ring it up, which is sure to speed up your midday Starbucks routine.

What makes it not such a secret is that signage has been spotted, and there’s even a special: You can get a Grande version from now until Halloween for just $3. Oh, yeah, and a Starbuck spokesperson confirmed the whole thing with us.

Secret or no, Starbucks will be offering Franken fraps only through October 31. So if you want to get in on the creepy coffee action, the time is nigh.

Related: How the Top 5 Starbucks in Manhattan Earned Their Rankings

Fall Flavor Fallout: Battle of Apple and Pumpkin

Starbucks is Shrinking its Frappuccinos For the Good of All of Us