Starbucks Launches Small-Batch Coffee Monthly Subscription Delivery Service

Call it the “Starbucks of the Month Club.” Yesterday, the coffee giant announced they have launched a monthly subscription service that will deliver bags of freshly roasted, small-batch coffee beans directly to your door.

The service, which currently costs $24 per month, will automatically send subscribers one 8.8-ounce bag of “freshly roasted, small-lot coffee per month…delivered to you within days of being roasted." The coffee is roasted on the second Sunday of every month in their reserve Roastery and Tasting Room in Seattle and will arrive within five to eight business days.

According to Starbucks’s website, the service will be offering up rare coffees from “an even more exclusive selection not found in Starbucks cafés.” Subscribers get an email alerting them with details of their forthcoming coffee before it arrives each month. If you’re unhappy with your beans, the coffee chain is even offering up a full refund on the product, and subscribers can cancel at any time.

The Wall Street Journal points out that this new move is in line with recent attempts to reclaim the Starbucks brand as offering up gourmet products. Once seen as a high-end alternative to old coffee traditions like grabbing a cup at a corner store or brewing a pot of Folgers, Starbucks is now facing competition from fancy independent roasters like Stumptown, Intelligentsia and Blue Bottle. To prove they still know how to roast, the world’s largest coffee chain has also been selling single-origin coffees in cafés and stores and announced plans to open 100 specialty outlets that will only sell these upscale reserve coffees.

Meanwhile, Frappuccino fans are left out in the cold. What about a monthly Frappuccino club that hand-delivers Frapps made from artisan whipped cream and flavor squirts sourced from the mountains of Nepal? We will be waiting.

