Starbucks Decided to Grace Us with a Fruitcake Frappuccino

"Happy holidays! Let's take one of the most-despised foods, liquify it and sell it to the masses." - A Starbucks executive, probably.

Whether you like it or not, Fruitcake Frappuccinos are here to ring in (or ruin?) your December. And while we're not special enough to get Japan's Baked Apple Latte deliciousness, the clusterf$?* of hazelnut creme blended with dried fruit and cinnamon, topped with whipped cream, caramel and matcha will be on the menu.

Starbucks Rewards members will get a free ugly sweater cozy with a purchase of the new Frapp, which is probably the most appropriate thing to ever surround this drink.

We'll stick to a Peppermint Mocha, or even the Spiced Milk Cold Brew that you tried to pass off as a holiday beverage in early November.