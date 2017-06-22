Starbucks Is Even Infiltrating Microsoft Outlook Now

When it comes to email for workers in the expansive, taupe offices of the world, the communication method of choice is Microsoft Outlook. And in many ways Starbucks is the Outlook of the coffee world—it’s popular, it’s omnipresent and it also can’t spell my name right. So it makes some sense that today Starbucks announced that they would soon be an integrated part of your Outlook experience.

According to Geekwire, who attended Microsoft’s Build Developer Conference in San Francisco, Starbucks’ chief technology officer, Gerri Martin-Flickinger, announced a Starbucks add-in for Outlook—an extra pump, if you will, for your email client. According to Martin-Flickinger, the add-in will allow customers to use the scheduling feature in Outlook to schedule meetings at nearby Starbucks as well as buy and send Starbucks gift cards to pay for the lattes at those meetings. The hand-in-glove relationship between Starbucks and Microsoft looks to continue as, in addition to the Outlook capabilities the company announced that it is working on a new Windows app for as well. It doesn’t hurt that the coffee giant has a strong connection to Microsoft though its COO, Kevin Johnson, who left Microsoft to come to Starbucks.

With all these tech upgrades along with the recent move to offer delivery, it’s possible Starbucks will completely take over the office coffee business in the near future. The days of the disgusting break room coffee maker are over, welcome to your brave new world of caffeine everyone.

[h/t Geekwire]