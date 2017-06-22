Starbucks Is About to Become One of the 'Greenest' Companies in the World

Running the world’s largest coffee chain with over 20,000 locations in 65 countries might seem like a serious stumbling block to maintaining a brand that is environmentally friendly, but yesterday, Starbucks reemphasized their commitment to operating green stores by announcing plans to nearly double their number of LEED certified locations next year.

Starbucks began opening stores that adhere to the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design standards a decade ago, opening their first LEED certified store in Oregon in 2005. Today, the company boasts over 700 LEED stores in 19 different countries, “more than any other company in the world,” according to the brand.

But with Starbucks, more is never enough, so the company says they have “committed to nearly double the number in 2016 with a total of 1,200 LEED certified stores.” Not to nitpick, but adding 500 more LEED certified stores is 70 percent increase. Although, with all its ongoing work to make things green, Starbucks probably has bigger fish to fry than vetting the math on their press releases.

And regardless, 1,200 environmentally-friendly stores is a huge number. Going to the bathroom without buying anything has never made you feel so committed to the planet!

