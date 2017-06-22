Star Wars Coffee For a Brew as Dark as Vader's Heart

For coffee straight from the mouth of Darth Vader himself, check out the Dark Brew Coffee House. This (tragically only conceptual) coffee house imagines everything from the cups to the lids to the beans to the truck that sells them. Conceived by Seattle-based designers Spencer Davis and Scott Schenone, Dark Brew Coffee would be the most intergalactic way to start your morning.

Bearing the tagline "A coffee house with a dark side", the coffee house is every evil caffeinator's dream come true. With Coruscant Blend, Death Star Blend, and Sith Blend, you can choose how dark you want to go, from just corruptible to straight up evil. The cleverly modeled lids come in Storm Trooper white and Vader black. You can choose your coffee drinking mantra too, with options like "Drink. Or Drink Not. There is No Try," "I find your lack of caffeine disturbing," and, truest of all, "Mind tricks don't work on me. Only caffeine."

Even the method of dispensing the coffee is an all-out tribute to the Dark Side of the Force. The planned vehicles, or, as they put it, "Star Destroyer Fleet", are jet black trucks whose fronts are remarkably reminiscent of Darth Vader's mask. Fingers crossed for Kylo Ren lids and trucks and a Starkiller Base Blend.

For more clever, creative, and interplanetary designs, follow Spencer Davis and Scott Schenone on Bēhance.

Related: Star Wars Ice Cream Will Force Your Tastebuds to Awaken

These Star Wars Chocolates are Everything Your Inner Nerd Wants

What the Cast of Star Wars was Actually Drinking at Mos Eisley Cantina