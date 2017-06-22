Spill-Proof Wine Glasses to Keep Your Carpets Clean

The most dangerous part of drinking during the holidays is probably talking politics with your inappropriate uncle. But a close second is spilling your drink all over the place. That’s why these self-proclaimed spill-proof wine glasses are perfect.

Designed by San Francisco’s Superduperstudio, these stemless “Saturn Wine Glasses” — presumably named after the outside ring that prevents spillage — can be knocked over and practically rolled around a table with minimal impact to your beverage inside. The company even produced a video showing off the glassware’s willingness to spin, which can also make life easy for those uncoordinated folks who have trouble swirling their wine appropriately.

According to their website, the glasses took four years of research and are “shaped by hand before being blown into a mold by glass artisans in Oakland, California.” They are available in sizes for both red and white wine.

Sure, when you reach the point of needing an unspillable wine glass, simply cutting yourself off might be considered the smarter choice. But, hey, the most fun glass of wine is always the last one.

