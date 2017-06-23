This Spicy Mango Cocktail Will Help You Celebrate National Tequila Day

Phoebe Melnick
June 23, 2017

July 24th is National Tequila Day and the geniuses at Brooklyn Winery have created the perfect cocktail to quench your tequila thirst. At the winery’s new restaurant, BKW in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, GM Adam Cornelius concocted a spicy play on a traditional cobbler (usually a wine and fruit-based drink) with tequila. The spicy Ancho chili salt rim paired with a mango-ancho chili shrub cuts through the sweetness of the passion fruit puree. This tiki-inspired drink should be the only thing you sip on this Sunday. And, if you can’t make it to Crown Heights, practice your bartending skills at home.

Franklin Cobbler Cocktail

from BKW
 
Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Blanco tequila
  • 1/2 oz Velvet Falernum
  • 1/2 oz Orgeat
  • 1/4 oz passion fruit puree
  • 1/4 oz Sunset Botanica Mango/Ancho chili shrub
  • 2 dashes mango bitters
  • Ancho chili salt rim

 
Instructions:
1. Wet the rim of a Collins glass with lime juice and coat in Ancho chili salt.
2. Combine remaining ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled 1/3 full of ice. Shake hard and pour into Collins glass.

