The Space Whiskey Glass Is One Impressive Piece of Engineering

Despite the fact that we haven’t launched so much as a manned mission to the moon since 1972, we here on Earth are operating on the assumption that humans will be relaxing in space sometime soon with drinks in their hands—at least if all the attention paid to mixing alcohol and space travel is any indication.

Not only are we launching our whiskey into space, we’re coming up with new and exciting ways to drink it up there. Ballantine’s distillery teamed up with the Open Space Agency (a collection of engineers and space enthusiasts) to build the Space Glass. It’s not the first vessel designed for sipping booze in orbit, but it’s definitely the classiest. Made of rose gold and 3D-printed plastic, the Space Glass actually resembles a whiskey tumbler you might use on Earth. According to James Parr from OSA, “It was important that we focused on creating a ritual around how you drink from the Ballantine’s Space Glass to ensure a familiarity of what we are used to here on earth.”

But the one-way valve at the bottom of the glass keeps the whiskey from escaping if you’re trying to pour in zero gravity, and the convex base plate makes sure that once you get it in the glass, it doesn’t float away. It also comes with a built-in magnet so you can let your drink rest on a metal space bar (we can’t wait for the Yelp reviews of space bars to start rolling in).

So now that we’ve mastered whiskey in space, all that’s left to do is master, well, everything else in space.

You can check the very cool microgravity test of the glass up above.

Related: Try Space Tea, the Tea that Smells Like Outer Space

The World's First Space Whiskey Is About to Come Back to Earth

There Is About to Be a Lot More Umami in Space