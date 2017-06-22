Soon You’ll Be Able to Get a Bottle of Wine Grown on a Brooklyn Rooftop

Two years ago we brought you the story of a New Yorker who decided to explore the urban terroir of Brooklyn’s Navy Yard. A warehouse roof overlooking the East River is not exactly Burgundy, but that didn’t stop Devin Shoemaker from setting up Rooftop Reds, what is likely Brooklyn’s first commercial winery growing grapes on site (at least the first one since the 19th century). After a successful Kickstarter campaign that saw Rooftop Reds raise over $16,000 and a couple years of hard work from Shoemaker and his partner Chris Papalia, we’ll be able to drink the fruits of their labor. They announced that they’ll be harvesting the first grapes off the roof this fall, with cases of a Bordeaux blend following in 2017. Getting your hands on a bottle will be tricky as the pair only expects to produce 15-20 cases from their first harvest. “Per acreage we have one of the most expensive wines in the world,” Shoemaker told Wine Spectator.

You’ll still be able to get wines made by Rooftop though. They have also partnered with growers in the Finger Lakes and sell in shops around New York right now. But we’re excited to give the Brooklyn-grown bottles a try.

You can keep up with the harvest as it progresses at rooftopreds.com. And stop by the tasting room at the Navy Yard for a glass (and maybe a little rooftop yoga). It opens for the season on April 1.