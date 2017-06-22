Meet SomruS, The Indian Liqueur You Didn’t Know You Loved

If we’re honest, we didn’t know the world needed an Indian-inspired cream liqueur. But now that we’ve tasted it, we’re dedicated fans. Imagine a liqueur in the model of Bailey’s, but better: pleasantly creamy and just gently sweet, rather than cloying and gloppy. Then add a flavor bouquet of cardamom, rose, almond, pistachio, and saffron. If you made an Indian-inspired ice cream, melted it down, and added rum, that’s basically what SomruS would taste like. In a word: delicious. Sip it over ice after dinner and you’ve got yourself a classy dessert — or try it out in one of our three original cocktails.

Easy: SomruM

SomruS is rum-based, so you know what makes it better? More rum. And Angostura bitters, rum’s best friend. This drink takes the liqueur from “rum-flavored pleasantly spiced cream” to “cream-flavored pleasantly spiced rum,” if you will.

Instructions: In a mixing glass with ice, stir together 1 1/2 ounces of dark rum, 1 1/2 ounces of SomruS, 1/4 ounce of simple syrup, and a dash of Angostura bitters. Stir until very well-chilled. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice and garnish with a lemon peel.

Intermediate: Espresso Martini

We’re a little suspicious of the espresso martini as a concept, but when you combine SomruS and cold brew, it kinda tastes like a chai-spiced coffee. It’s delicious on its own, even better (and more eye-opening) with a good pour of vodka. Drink responsibly.

Instructions: In a mixing glass with ice, stir together 2 ounces of vodka, 1 ounce of cold brew coffee, 1/2 an ounce of simple syrup, and 1/2 an ounce of SomruS. Shake until well-chilled, then strain into a cocktail glass. Crush a few coffee beans and sprinkle on top.

Advanced: SomruS Flip

Having already decided that SomruS tastes like melted Indian-inspired ice cream, we’re making it even creamier — with a whole egg. Think of this flip as an Indian-spiced eggnog.

Instructions: In a cocktail shaker without ice, combine 1 1/2 ounces of dark rum, 1 ounce of SomruS, 1/4 ounce of simple syrup, a dash of Angostura bitters, and 1 whole egg. Shake all that up without ice to aerate it — that’s called a “dry shake” — and then add ice and shake again for a “wet shake,” to chill it down. Strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with grated nutmeg.