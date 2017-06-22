This Smart Coffee Machine Ensures That You Never Run Out of Coffee

Some people like grabbing a coffee on the go. The rest of us would probably prefer to never leave our homes again for any reason whatsoever. A new coffee machine is hoping to make that latter dream a reality.

Arriving in late 2015, Poppy is everything you could want in a smart pour-over home coffee machine. Connects to your smartphone? Check. Ability to tweak how your coffee is brewed and save the presets? Check. Built-in grinder? Of course.

But here’s your killer app: Poppy is scheduled to be one of the first appliances integrated with Amazon’s Dash Replenishment Service. What does that mean? Well, the coffee maker monitors how many beans it has left, and when it starts running low, Poppy will automatically order more beans from Amazon for you.

According to CNET, you shouldn’t worry about unwanted orders, either. The system, which is integrated with your Amazon Prime account, will notify you every time an order is placed, and you can always change or cancel them. If everything works as planned, your days of running out of coffee could be a thing of the past.

And it’s not just your coffee troubles that Poppy is hoping to alleviate. According to the company website, the brand is also planning to release similar machines for baby formula and pet food.

Guys, the future is here! Well, it’ll be here in late 2015.

