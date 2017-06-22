A Slow Release Coffee Could Keep You Buzzed All Day

Typically, if you want a continual stream of caffeine, you have to spend a lot of time refilling your coffee mug (or know a doctor willing to engage in questionable IV practices). But now Nestle claims new findings may lead to slow release coffee in the future that can provide a steady fix all day long.

Researchers at the Nestle Research Centre in Switzerland with the help from nearby university scientists say they’ve uncovered a new technique that could release the caffeine in coffee (or other beverages) in a slow and sustained way. At the heart of the research are “cubosomes” – strange nanoparticles which Nestle describes as being able to “mimic natural structures present in the body” and “release nutrients or medicines in the human body in a controlled fashion.” Scientists have previously researched cubosomes as a drug delivery system for medical purposes, so why not for the world’s favorite recreational drug as well?

According to the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, one of the universities working on the project, their scientists are now able to “see” into these tiny structures “with unprecedented detail.” Thanks to this new research, a Nestle spokesman says the future of caffeinated coffee could come sooner than you might believe. “We are considering what the next steps are now in terms of further research and future product potential,” he was quoted as saying in The Daily Mail.

What did the world do before science? Probably took a lot more naps.

