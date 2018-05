Winter is for one thing: curling up by the fire with a mug of hot chocolate. And while it’s easy to rip open a packet of the instant stuff, we’ve got a recipe that’ll take this treat to the next level with minimal effort. And it all starts with your slow cooker.

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.

RELATED: 8 Amazing Places to Go in the Caribbean

8 Celebrities Crushing Karaoke

23 Foods You Can Make in a Muffin Tin