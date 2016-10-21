Slow cookers are perfect for slow-simmered beverages like mulled ciders and for keeping hot beverages warm throughout a party or open house.
Originally from MyRecipes
Spiced Caramel Cider
If you'd prefer a beverage with less spice, try substituting apple juice for the apple cider. It's fantastic either way.
Berry-Lemonade Tea
Here's a refreshingly fruity mix of tea and lemonade that is delicious hot or cold--depending on the season. You can even spike it!
Mocha Hot Chocolate
Serve this coffee-flavored hot chocolate with a batch of your favorite biscotti.
Ginger-Lemon Hot Toddies
Ginger infuses this lemony hot toddy with spiciness--the perfect antidote to chilly winter weather.
Hot Mulled Ginger-Spiced Cider
Peeled fresh ginger adds a spicy bite to this apple cider, and apple jelly adds extra sweetness. With a 12-cup yield, this cider is great for a party or an open house.
Easy Swedish Glögg
Glögg is a traditional Swedish holiday beverage in that's similar to wassail or mulled wine. Serving it directly from a slow cooker is a great way to keep the brew warm without overcooking it.
Spiced Pear Cider
Welcome autumn with a pear version of spiced apple cider that uses both pear juice and nectar. Cinnamon sticks, allspice, and cloves create an appealing aroma and flavor for the cider.
Spirited Hot Mocha
Add a spirited touch to this coffee-flavored hot chocolate with a splash of brandy. It's a great beverage to serve at a holiday open house, and you can serve it directly from the slow cooker. If you want a non-alcoholic version, just leave out the brandy.
Warm Homemade Lemonade
Tart and tangy warm lemonade is a refreshing departure from sweet fruit ciders and mulled wines. Some claim that a little warm lemonade with a spoonful of honey and a splash of whiskey is the sure cure for a sore throat!
Hot Mulled Cider
Float a few apple slices and some cinnamon sticks in this warming drink.