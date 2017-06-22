Sierra Nevada Teams With Tesla to Make Its Beers More Energy Efficient

Not that you should have any reason to feel guilty about your beer consumption (trust me; I don’t judge), but in case you were looking for some positive news to help validated your next round at happy hour, Sierra Nevada Brewing recently announced it’s made its beers even more environmentally-friendly thanks to some help from electric car innovator Tesla.

The California-based brewer believes it will be able to offset around 20 percent of its annual electricity use thanks to the installation of a new 500 kilowatts/1 megawatt-hour Tesla Powerpack system at its Chico brewery, a move that could significantly reduce the company’s electricity spending by avoiding higher costs during peak usage times. According to Greentech Media, in 2016, Sierra Nevada’s demand charges from these peak periods actually cost more than the entire rest of the brewery’s electricity bill. Plus, beyond the financial benefits, using energy saved in the Powerpack will take some stress off the energy grid in general.

Sierra Nevada is already one of America’s greenest breweries, especially for its size, which as of 2015 was ranked as the country’s seventh largest brewing company. “The batteries are a piece of our energy puzzle that also includes pieces like craft brewing’s largest solar system [a 10,751-panel behemoth], 2 megawatts of Capstone microturbines, multiple heat recovery projects, and an extensive suite of energy-efficiency projects,” Sierra Nevada’s Sustainability Manager Cheri Chastain was quoted as saying by Greentech. “There are spikes, however, in early morning or late evening when the sun is not out and the load is slightly larger than what our microturbines can provide – this is where the batteries come in.”

As the site Electrek points out, Sierra Nevada was already named “Green Business of the Year” by the EPA back in 2010. So what I’m saying is that even though drinking a few Hop Hunter IPAs won’t necessarily make the world a better place, it’s not like it’s doing a ton of damage either – as long as you recycle those bottles. And maybe enjoy outdoors during the day to save on your own electricity bill as well.

