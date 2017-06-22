Sell Your Beer Recipes Around the World with Kit Lab

Deep down, every homebrewer wants to own a brewery—just like no one ever picked up a guitar without a glimmer of hope that they could be a rock star. But then reality kicks in.

Money and schematics (and even drive and talent) of having a brewery are out of reach for the vast majority of people. But that doesn’t mean homebrewers can’t have a way to share their beers with the world. That’s where the California-based company Kit Lab comes into play.

The company describes itself as “an online marketplace where brewers can upload their recipes to sell as made-to-order beer kits.” Someone finds your recipe online. They buy your kit. Kit Lab puts it together for you and ships it. You and Kit Lab split the profits. The best part is that Kit Lab does all the heavy lifting: All brewers have to upload is a recipe.

So why can’t you just go out and buy homebrew ingredients yourself? In an interview with Eater, founder Ryan Sanders says, “With Kit Lab, instead of having to drive around town looking for specific ingredients at local shops and grocery stores, you can simply ‘click to brew,’ and Kit Lab will send you the exact ingredients in the recipe, packed fresh just for you. Also, because Kit Lab sends you exactly what you need in the exact quantities you need it, there are no leftovers when the brew day is done.”

Kit Lab already has some big-name homebrewers attached to the cause and promises to launch with more than 500 recipes ready to go as early as this July. For now, the company is hoping to get off the ground with a Kickstarter campaign that starts tomorrow, April 2.

