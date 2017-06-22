The Secret to Stopping an Overflowing Beer

Every day, scientists around the globe are busy searching for the answers to life’s most important problems. Luckily, though, there’s a group of them who don’t care about any of that crap and are figuring out how to stop beers from overflowing.

"Effect of a Magnetic Field on Dispersion of a Hop Extract and the Influence on Gushing of Beer” is a real study that appeared in the Journal of Food Engineering. In it, scientists determined that when you pass a beer through a magnetic field it breaks down the compounds that cause beer to gush.

Gushing, unlike a beer that is simply foamy, is caused by a protein called hydrophobin. According to the Atlantic, “Hydrophobins are created by a fungus that infects malt grains during the brewing process, attracting carbon-dioxide molecules within the beverage to the surface. Too many carbon-dioxide molecules at the beer's neck can cause the bottle to bubble over when it's opened.” However, magnetic fields broke down hops in a way that prevented gushing. And the whole process took only a minute.

It’s a breakthrough in preventing gushing beers. Now if only we can figure out magnets—how do they work?

