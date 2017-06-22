San Francisco Includes Frappuccinos in Soda Warning Law

San Francisco seems set to add warning labels to advertising for sugary drinks in the city. And just because you think your beverage is technically a coffee doesn’t mean you’ll get a free pass.

On Tuesday, San Francisco’s board of supervisors tentatively approved a measure that would require a warning to be included on all posted advertising for sugary drinks. The message would read: “WARNING: Drinking beverages with added sugar(s) contributes to obesity, diabetes and tooth decay.” Some coffee-based beverages aren’t included in the rules, but blender beverages like Starbucks’s ever popular Frappuccino would not be exempt.

According to Bloomberg , this decision has irked the coffee chain, which has 93 stores in the city that would be covered under these new regulations. Beyond the obvious negative connotation of being forced to bear a warning label, changing signage at that many stores would be a financial burden. The company is currently trying “to evaluate the impact,” Sanja Gould, a spokeswoman for Starbucks, was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, if you didn’t realize indulging in a drink topped with whipped cream was a poor health decision, maybe San Francisco should just require you to tattoo a warning to your forehead.

Related: Starbucks is Adding a Flat White to The Menu

How to Make Your Own Latte Art at Home

Starbucks Unveils a New Playground for Coffee Lovers