Rick Astley Is Getting His Own Beer – And It Might Be Pretty Good

In 1988, no one would have thought Rick Astley would be more famous for being an internet icon than a singer – in part because his debut single “Never Gonna Give You Up” had just gone to the top of the charts in 25 countries, and in part because the internet wasn’t even a thing yet. But now the man who found an unexpected second act thanks to “Rickrolling” is hoping to make himself known for something completely different: beer.

The ‘80s blue-eyed soul singer is currently working on creating his own Rick Astley beer, according to an interview with the Daily Mail. Though in many cases these kinds of stunts are simply an attempt by a celebrity to cash in on the cachet of their name, in Astley’s case, there’s reason to believe his brew might actually be decent: He’s reportedly collaborating with world-renowned Danish beer brand Mikkeller. “I've been working with the Mikkeller brewery in Copenhagen, which was founded ten years ago by a teacher who made his own beer at home,” he said, somewhat downplaying the reputation of a brewery that currently has two beers in RateBeer’s Top 50.

So what type of beer defines the English singer? Somewhat unsurprisingly, the choice is – I hate to say it – a little bland. “Mikkeller beer is quite experimental and they've been sending me various bottles to sample,” he’s quoted as saying. “Some are quite fruity – one was a pear beer they make for a restaurant – but we’ve gone for a Pilsner type lager.” Yes, the singer made famous by innocuous ‘80s pop hits has chosen to go with a not-so-experimental beer in the style of Stella Artois and Miller Lite. Hey, it’s his beer, so he can do what he wants, but it’s not particularly the choice of a “strong strong man.” (Remember that song?!)

Still, under Mikkeller’s deft hand, the beer has to have potential, and with the brewery’s far-flung distribution, it’s even possible we might see it here in the States. “All I need now is a name for it,” Astley told the Mail. He’s actually holding a contest and you can submit your suggestion here.