Research Discovers What Day Americans Drink the Most

What’s the biggest drinking day of the year? It’s a common question among lushes and frat boys alike. Though many major holidays have laid claim to the title, one company believes they’ve found the answer, and it’s a tie between two likely suspects.

BACtrack makes smartphone breathalyzers that can track users’ blood alcohol content, or BAC. Over the past year, “nearly 300,000 BAC test results were aggregated anonymously from users of BACtrack Mobile, BACtrack's award-winning smartphone breathalyzer, and BACtrack Vio, BACtrack's newest smartphone breathalyzer,” according to the company website. Together, this information formed the “BACtrack Consumption Report,” which the company compiled into an interactive graph showing average BAC levels for every single day of the year (as well as info broken down by cities and states).

So what day was tops for tippling? BACtrack found a dead heat between the Saturday of St. Patrick’s Day weekend and New Year’s Eve (who would have thought?) both of which had an average user BAC of 0.094% —which is notably significantly over the national 0.08% level that is the cut off for drunk driving.

One of the most interesting findings, however, was that winter appears to be the top “drinking season.” 13 of the top 14 drinking days all landed between December and March, with Cinco de Mayo being the only outlier.

Keep in mind, all this data is from people who are using BACtrack’s breathalyzer app. As the Washington Post points out, “If you have a portable breathalyzer that you bring with you wherever you go, you probably drink more than the average person.” And maybe being locked indoors during cold winter months makes you more conducive to breaking out a breathalyzer app on your phone. Or maybe all the heaviest drinkers head off on vacation during the summer and leave their breathalyzers behind.

Regardless of how these results might be biased, as far as pure statistical analysis is concerned, we’ve yet to find a foolproof method for determining national drunkenness on any given day, so BACtrack’s data seems as good as anyone else’s. I’ll drink to that (but I don’t have a breathalyzer, so do I really count?)

