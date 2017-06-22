Most people know that, in the short term, alcohol and sex don’t always mix as well as a gentleman would hope. But a new study suggests that in the long term, gulping down glasses of red wine might actually be helpful in reducing a man’s odds of having problems in the bedroom.

A team of researchers from the US and UK recently published a study in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition investigating whether erectile dysfunction could be affected by the intake of flavonoids, those magical compounds found in red wine – as well as less exciting foods and beverages like blueberries, strawberries, apples, pears and citrus products – that have purported health benefits.

After looking at over 50,000 middle-aged men over the course of more than two decades, the study found that though around one third of participants began suffering from erectile dysfunction during this time frame, men who consumed flavonoids at least once a week were ten percent less likely to start suffering from ED.

“We already knew that intake of certain foods high in flavonoids may reduce the risk of conditions including diabetes and cardiovascular disease,” said lead researcher Aedin Cassidy. “This is the first study to look at the association between flavonoids and erectile dysfunction.”

It’s probably worth noting that the study also found those who consumed a higher amount of fruits containing flavonoids had an even greater reduction in their occurrence of ED: 14 percent lower. But you know the old saying: Never let a blueberry get in the way of a good story.

Related: 6 Excellent Red Wines for White Wine Drinkers

A Glass of Red Wine Can Keep Your Brain 7.5 Years Younger

7 of the World's Most Interesting Drinking Customs