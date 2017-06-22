Congratulations Raiders Fans For Finishing All The Booze On An Airplane

When hosting an event for a couple hundred people, determining how much alcohol to stock can be tricky. But despite the limited space, airlines regularly do a solid job of keeping enough booze on board that no matter how much your fellow passengers drink, you can at least still get your second choice of beer or, if absolutely desperate, a mini-bottle of Stoli. However, apparently even the most adept of aviary number crunchers haven’t fully appreciated the unquenchable thirst of Oakland Raider fans.

According to Raiders’ beat writer Jimmy Durkin, during a Southwest Airlines flight last week from his team’s hometown to Kansas City for Raiders/Chiefs Thursday night matchup, an announcement was made congratulating “the entire aircraft for wiping them completely out of booze.” Durkin added, “Yep, it’s a Raiders flight.”

Announcement on flight to Kansas City congratulates the entire aircraft for wiping them completely out of booze. Yep, it's a Raiders flight. — Jimmy Durkin (@Jimmy_Durkin) December 7, 2016

Making the binge even more impressive – or problematic, depending on how you look at it – is that the flight between the two cities is only about three hours and 20 minutes long. Forget the booze: If the trip was any longer, passengers would have had to deal with some seriously hellish bathroom lines.

Interestingly enough, though the flight crew was apparently impressed with this heroic feat of alcohol consumption, to use a sports’ phrase, Durkin seemed to find the whole thing par for the course. “Not particularly rowdy,” the reporter said of the flight to Fox News, “and yeah, a decent amount of folks in Raiders gear. Pretty standard fare for a flight to a city where the Raiders are playing.”

Oakland ended up losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, putting the division rivals in a tie for first place in the AFC West and leaving Raiders fans to drown their sorrows. No word on if there is any alcohol left in Kansas City.