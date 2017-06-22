Put Your Old Carafe to Use: Make a Coffee Pot Terrarium

Coffeemakers come and go. Sometimes they last forever, sometimes just a few years. Or perhaps you switched to a French press or a Chemex or ditched hot coffee altogether for cold brew. Whatever the reason, you may have an old coffee pot collecting dust in the back of your cabinet. Why not grow something in it? No, I'm not talking about when you brew a pot of joe before heading out on a weeklong vacation and return to find a tiny, advanced civilization of spores at the bottom of your carafe. I'm talking about using a spare pot to create your own slice of desert life.

First get your hands on some succulents or mini air plants to fill out the foliage portion. Then all it takes is some sand, stones, moss, and any other decorations to personalize your pot. The folks over at A Charming Project have the step-by-step instructions to get you going. The plants are pretty easy to care for, with a daily misting or regular immersion in water. It's a small sacrifice to make for the splash of color and life a terrarium will bring to your coffee table or breakfast nook. Plus the fact that this tiny landscape is inside a coffee-related container will be a subconscious shot of serotonin. Just try not to accidentally pour yourself a cup of pebbles.

