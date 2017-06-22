POM Wonderful Won’t Do Anything For You In the Bedroom

POM Wonderful may be a refreshing beverage and healthy in many ways but despite ad claims, won’t do anything to help erectile dysfunction.

POM Wonderful created advertising suggesting that their popular pomegranate juice has the power to fight ailments ranging from prostate cancer to erectile dysfunction, but did not supply any clinical trials to back up these claims. These misleading ads left them in hot water.

Commercials claiming baseless benefits are not a new thing, but it’s something the Federal Trade Commission takes very seriously, especially in relation to heath issues. When the FTC issued a cease and desist order, the issue ended up escalating to federal court – where the court sided with the FTC – and this week, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review the court ruling, leaving the decision as stands.

"The outcome of this case makes clear that companies like POM making serious health claims about food and nutritional supplement products must have rigorous scientific evidence to back them up," said FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez in a statement.

In the ruling, the appeals court dictated that while the first amendment does allow freedom of speech that does not include deceptive or misleading advertisements.